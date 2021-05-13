Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.24. 46,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

