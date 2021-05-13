Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.81.

ENB opened at C$48.30 on Monday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.35.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.06%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

