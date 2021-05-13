Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to $2.88-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Energizer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS.

Shares of ENR remained flat at $$47.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 732,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Citigroup cut Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

