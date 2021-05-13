Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Acquires C$111,150.00 in Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,480,903.32.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$7.83.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -2.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.39.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

