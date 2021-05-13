Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $108.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.73.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $101.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average is $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

