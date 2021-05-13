Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin Sells 1,200 Shares

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $42,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,924.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ken S. Ansin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $47,412.44.

EBTC traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,002. The stock has a market cap of $398.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 55,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

