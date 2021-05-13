Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE:ENV opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -501.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 28.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,870,000 after buying an additional 194,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,392,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 20.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 81,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 13.7% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 27.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,962,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.