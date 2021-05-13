Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Raised to $46.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

NYSE NVST opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. Envista has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,197 shares of company stock worth $13,528,833. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envista by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

