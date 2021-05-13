EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $25.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 52.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EQT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,883,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,488,000 after buying an additional 917,998 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

