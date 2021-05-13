EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Increased to Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,336,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EQT by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 218,786 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

