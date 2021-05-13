EQT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 18,597 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,476% compared to the average daily volume of 520 put options.

EQT stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

