Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.96.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $8.43 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Equinox Gold by 17.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 36.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

