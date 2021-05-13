Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

Equitable stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

