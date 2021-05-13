Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Lowered to $111.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $191.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 381.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.84) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after acquiring an additional 120,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

