Essentia (ESS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $619,893.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Essentia has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $619,893.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00087055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.30 or 0.01031573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00069393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00111562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00061496 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

