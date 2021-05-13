Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Plans $2.09 Quarterly Dividend

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 2.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years.

ESS stock opened at $281.27 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $300.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.58.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

