Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 84.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $1,269.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00087796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.71 or 0.01043888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00067056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00110643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars.

