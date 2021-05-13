Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $218.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.82. Etsy has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 135.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 27.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 116.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Etsy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.