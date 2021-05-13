Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EVOK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 23,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,351. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

