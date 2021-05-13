Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

NYSE EVH traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.89. 450,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $910,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 837,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

