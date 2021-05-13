Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVT. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

ETR:EVT opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.91. Evotec has a 1-year low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a 1-year high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.50.

About Evotec

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

