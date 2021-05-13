Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EVTCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of EVTCY opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 447.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. Evotec has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $90.14.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

