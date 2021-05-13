Exane Derivatives Purchases 5,717 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3,248.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

