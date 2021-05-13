Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 42.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.