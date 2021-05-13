Exane Derivatives Sells 2,802 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in RingCentral by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in RingCentral by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $19,233,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $250.95 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -204.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.43.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

