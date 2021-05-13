Exane Derivatives Takes Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $7,242,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,238,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,633,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

