Exane Derivatives Trims Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lennar were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

LEN opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

