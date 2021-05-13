Exane Derivatives Trims Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $9,047,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 69.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $525,098.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

