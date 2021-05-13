ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 111.2% Higher Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 111.2% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $194,357.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003395 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.00 or 0.00706566 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00021011 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 79.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.