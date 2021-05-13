Experience Sponsor Llc Purchases 2,005,000 Shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) Stock

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) major shareholder Experience Sponsor Llc acquired 2,005,000 shares of Experience Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ EXPC opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Experience Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Experience Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Experience Investment

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Experience Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

