Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48. 1,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3827 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Extendicare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

