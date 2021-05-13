Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.11. 676,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,998,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

