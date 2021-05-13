Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XOM. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.15.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

