EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,775. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $28.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $16.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

