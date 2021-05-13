Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.27. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EYEN shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.