EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $367.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.62. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.