Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 132.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $306.24. 495,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,560,006. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.57. The stock has a market cap of $868.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,885,122 shares of company stock worth $555,355,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.