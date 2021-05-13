FDM Group (LON:FDM) Given New GBX 1,060 Price Target at Liberum Capital

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

LON:FDM opened at GBX 979 ($12.79) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,034.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,038.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

