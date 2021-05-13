Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Sidoti

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Sidoti in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

AGM opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $842,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,448,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,310 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20,569.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 126,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

