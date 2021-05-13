Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) versus Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Critical Contrast

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years and Broadmark Realty Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 9.18 $353.87 million $6.33 17.45 Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 9.96 $75.24 million N/A N/A

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 1 12 4 0 2.18 Broadmark Realty Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33

Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $92.71, suggesting a potential downside of 16.09%. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 21.56% 7.72% 2.45% Broadmark Realty Capital 52.94% 5.64% 5.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Federal Realty Investment Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.