Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

FENC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

FENC opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

