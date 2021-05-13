Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.