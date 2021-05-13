Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO) fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

About Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO)

Presidential Brokerage, Inc is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Gravity Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Gravity Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.