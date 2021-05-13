Financial Review: CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) vs. Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CareCloud alerts:

21.9% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of CareCloud shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Black Knight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CareCloud has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CareCloud and Black Knight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 9 0 3.00 Black Knight 0 2 10 0 2.83

CareCloud currently has a consensus price target of $12.94, indicating a potential upside of 70.09%. Black Knight has a consensus price target of $96.73, indicating a potential upside of 31.56%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Black Knight.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and Black Knight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $64.44 million 1.70 -$870,000.00 ($0.60) -12.68 Black Knight $1.18 billion 9.79 $108.80 million $1.72 42.75

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -9.72% -12.26% -8.44% Black Knight 19.21% 12.45% 5.99%

Summary

Black Knight beats CareCloud on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segment also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage loan investors; and Expedite Close, an end-to-end closing solution that offers the flexibility and scalability lenders need in an eClosing software solution; Optimal Blue PPE, a product and pricing solution used by lenders and mortgage brokers; CompassPoint, which provides tools, reporting, calculations, and automation capabilities; and AIVA, an artificial intelligence virtual assistant. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.