Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$38.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$38.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.05.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$33.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.14. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$16.60 and a 12-month high of C$35.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Finning International will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$54,553.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at C$919,884.70. Insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $223,571 over the last quarter.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

