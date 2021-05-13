First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.25

Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $551.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 524,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

