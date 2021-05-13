First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.00

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0045 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

NYSE:AG opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.