First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

In related news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.99. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

