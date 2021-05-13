FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

FirstService has raised its dividend by 34.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $155.40 on Thursday. FirstService has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average is $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.18 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

