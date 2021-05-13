FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down C$0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$190.44. 15,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FirstService has a 1 year low of C$106.90 and a 1 year high of C$219.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$197.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$184.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.64.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,100.40. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.

FSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC downgraded FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$223.88.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

